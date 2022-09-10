Video
Illegal sand lifting from Meghna goes on unabated

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Our Correspondent

The photo shows sand being lifted from the Meghna at Ramgati. photo: observer

RAMGATI, LAXMIPUR, Sept 9: An unscrupulous section is making serious damage to different localities in Ramgati Upazila of the district due to illegal sand lifting from the Meghna River.
The reckless sand trading has been going on in a festive manner in the upazila some spots are used for piling sand lifted from different points of the Meghna River.
It was learnt, the section is carrying out their illegal sand businesses in s shadowy shelter of politics and local administration.
As a consequence, this dry season living houses, vast localities and croplands are eroded. Ramgati Upazila Parishad and Upazila Health Complex have been under threat.
According field sources, anger among people is prevailing in localities. The erosion is continuing while sand-laden large vessels are reaching the river bank and anchored. After being hit by anchoring vessels, the erosion severity is also intensified.
Seeing the basking business of sand, local public representatives are getting engaged in.
A visit found lakh and lakh square feet of sand loads lifted from the Meghna are dumped in Temohani area of Patwary intersection nearby Ramgati Upazila Health Complex.
Riaz, Shahin, Suman and Main Uddin of Ramgati Upazila Health Complex area, Charabdullah Union Chairman Kamal Uddin Manzu,  Saru Patwary and Md Faruque of Asolpara area in Ramgati Upazila are engaged in sand business.
Though sand is brought from outside areas, the newly built embankment of the river is likely to be under serious threat for reckless dumping.
By managing local leaders and unscrupulous officials of the administration, the sand dumping is going on unabated.
Besides, sand is causing communication sufferings to mass transports, locals  and students on the Alexandar-Sonapur road. Thousands of people living on river banks are passing days in erosion fear.
Locals Akbar Ali, Mamunur Rashid, Ali Maji, Korban Ali and numerous victims said, although the government is spending crores of Taka for preventing erosion, houses and croplands are damaged here because of sand loading and unloading. Due to weak overseeing by the administration, the business is going on unabated, they added.
Sand trader Shamim said, "We are doing legal trade of sand after bringing sand from the middle of the Meghna. Local administration takes sand from us for different development works."
Charabdullah Union Chairman Kamal Uddin Manzu and Shahin said, "We don't lift sand. We bring sand from different points of Bhola, Chattogram and Kaptai."
Ramgati Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) SM Shantanu Chowdhury said, it is illegal to sell sand excavated, lifted and brought from the Meghna River; this is the erosion-prone area and a new embankment has been raised to prevent erosion; and it will cause harm to the dam.
Necessary measures will be taken in this regard, the UNO maintained.


