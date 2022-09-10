US Justice Dept appeals freeze on review of seized Trump documents

WASHINGTON, Sept 9: The US Justice Department said Thursday it was appealing a Florida judge's order to freeze access to thousands of documents, including top secret files, seized from former president Donald Trump's home.

The department said the order Monday by federal court Judge Aileen Cannon to sequester all the documents for review by an independent "special master" hindered its ability to conduct criminal investigation related to Trump's possession of the classified documents.

It asked Cannon to set aside her freeze on just over 100 classified documents seized in the August 8 raid on Trump's Florida home and to keep them from the hands of any special master named to examine the seized materials.

The papers are part of an ongoing FBI criminal investigation into unauthorized possession of national defense information, which comes under the Espionage Act, and Trump has no claim over them, the department said in its filing. -AFP













