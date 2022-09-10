Video
Putin seeks talks with Erdogan over Ukraine grain deal

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

MOSCOW, Sept 9: The Kremlin said on Friday President Vladimir Putin will discuss with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a landmark deal allowing grain exports from Ukraine that Russia has repeatedly criticised.
The agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in July, designated three ports for Kyiv to send much-needed grain supplies through a Russian blockade.
But Russia has voiced increasing criticism of the deal, saying its own exports have suffered. Putin this week claimed most of the consignments were arriving in Europe, not poor countries where grain was needed most.
Ukrainian officials have denied the claim and data compiled by a monitoring group as part of the accord does not reflect Putin's assertion.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that a meeting between the leaders over the deal was "possible and necessary".    -AFP


