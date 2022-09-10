Arsenal off to winning start in Europa League but Roma beaten

PARIS, SEPT 9: Brazilian teenager Marquinhos scored on his Arsenal debut as the Gunners started their Europa League campaign with a 2-1 win over FC Zurich in Switzerland on Thursday, while Jose Mourinho's Roma slumped to a surprise defeat.

Nineteen-year-old Marquinhos, signed from Sao Paulo in June, finished first-time from a low Eddie Nketiah cross in the 16th minute to put Arsenal ahead in the city of St Gallen.

Zurich, who were Swiss champions last season for the first time since 2009, equalised just before half-time when Mirlind Kryeziu converted a penalty after a foul in the box by Nketiah.

However, Nketiah made up for that by scoring the winning goal just after the hour mark, heading in a hanging cross from Marquinhos.

The game took place as news of the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II came through, and the two sets of players held a minute's silence before the start of the second half.

The win made it the perfect start in Group A for Arsenal, after coach Mikel Arteta made eight changes to his line-up following the 3-1 weekend defeat at Manchester United in the Premier League. -AFP