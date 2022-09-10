Video
Home Sports

Federer hails 'grace' of Queen Elizabeth II as Pele salutes 'legacy'

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

LONDON, SEPT 9: Roger Federer hailed Queen Elizabeth II for her "elegance" and "grace" as the world of sport stopped to pay tribute to the British monarch following her death aged 96.
Sporting events in Britain scheduled for Friday, including Test cricket and European golf's PGA Championship, were cancelled as a mark of respect.
British horse racing chiefs also pressed the pause button as tributes poured in for the queen across the sporting world.
In New York, there was a moment of silence at the US Open just before the women's semi-finals got under way.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Royal Majesty," tweeted Federer, who met the queen when she visited Wimbledon in 2010.
"Her elegance, grace and loyalty to her duty will live on in history," added the eight-time Wimbledon champion, who was not playing at the US Open.
Fellow tennis legend Rafael Nadal tweeted his "most respectful, sincere and deepest condolences".
Brazilian football great Pele was among other sports stars who paid tribute.
"I have been a great admirer of Queen Elizabeth II since the first time I saw her in person, in 1968, when she came to Brazil to witness our love for football and experienced the magic of a packed Maracana," he tweeted.
"Her deeds have marked generations. This legacy will last forever."
England football captain Harry Kane was another to mourn the queen's death on Thursday, writing on Twitter: "The queen was an amazing inspiration and will be remembered for her incredible years of service to this country. Rest in peace, Your Majesty."
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Friday's play between England and South Africa in the third Test at the Oval in London would not take place.
Thursday's first day in London was washed out without a ball bowled. The three-match series is locked at 1-1.    -AFP


