Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Fahad wins 4th round in Int'l Chess tournament

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM

IM Master Mohammad Fahad Rahman (tating-2405) of Bangladesh defeated the No. nine seeded player of the tournament, 2628 rated GM Durarbayli Vasif of Azerbaijan in the fourth round of the 2nd International Chess Tournament, President of Uzbekistan Cup, category A, now being held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
The 4th round games were held today (Friday) with IM Fahad playing with white pieces against the Queen's Indian defense of GM Vasif. IM Fahad won after 42nd moves.
He is now sharing the second position along with other seven players, securing three points out of four games. Bangladesh FM Mehdi Hasan Parag got one point from the same number of matches.
FM Parag defeated WFM Babomurodova Maftuna of Uzbekistan also in the fourth round match.
The winners of this category will be awarded a total of 87 thousand US dollars as prize money.     -BSS


