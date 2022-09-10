Murali's participation in Legends League confirmed

World's highest Test wicket-taker Muthiah Muralitharan is all set to arrive in India next week. The 50-year-old off-spinner will be playing the Legends League, his Indian wife, Madhi confirmed.

Four teams are participating in this tournament, which is to be played from September 16 to October 5.

India's son-in-law is to play for Manipal Tigers team, which will be led-by former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Manipal team is to play its first match against Bhilwara Kings on Sunday in Lucknow. The organisers have put another Sri Lankan-Romesh Kaluwitharansa in Murali's team, however, Kalu's participation is not yet confirmed. The first edition of the League was played in Oman last year.

There has been some more progress on Murali's bio-pic, which is likely to be released early next year.

"A camera-men team will leave for England on October 1. They will shoot at a few grounds in England till October 20", one of the sources said.

The actor to play Darrell Hair's role will be decided soon and immediately the audio tests will begin.







