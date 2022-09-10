Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:51 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Murali's participation in Legends League confirmed

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
BIPIN DANI

World's highest Test wicket-taker Muthiah Muralitharan is all set to arrive in India next week. The 50-year-old off-spinner will be playing the Legends League, his Indian wife, Madhi confirmed.  
Four teams are participating in this tournament, which is to be played from September 16 to October 5.
India's son-in-law is to play for Manipal Tigers team, which will be led-by former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Manipal team is to play its first match against Bhilwara Kings on Sunday in Lucknow. The organisers have put another Sri Lankan-Romesh Kaluwitharansa in Murali's team, however, Kalu's participation is not yet confirmed.  The first edition of the League was played in Oman last year.
There has been some more progress on Murali's bio-pic, which is likely to be released early next year.
"A camera-men team will leave for England on October 1. They will shoot at a few grounds in England till October 20", one of the sources said.
The actor to play Darrell Hair's role will be decided soon and immediately the audio tests will begin.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Arsenal off to winning start in Europa League but Roma beaten
Swiatek bathroom break sets up Jabeur US Open title showdown
Spurs star Son 'not worried' over goal drought
Barca marvel at 'wonder' Lewandowski as Real face Benzema absence
Man Utd beaten after leading English football's tributes to Queen Elizabeth II
Chelsea appoint 'innovative' Potter to replace sacked boss Tuchel
Federer hails 'grace' of Queen Elizabeth II as Pele salutes 'legacy'
Friday's play in England v South Africa Test cancelled after queen's death


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
King Charles III takes the throne
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft