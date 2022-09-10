Video
SAFF Women\'s Championship 2022

Bhutan keeps hope alive for semis

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Mahtab Uddin

SAFF Women's Championship 2022
Bangladesh National Women's team's practice session on Friday ahead of the match against Pakistan in the SAFF Women's Championship at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal. photo: BFF

Bangladesh National Women's team's practice session on Friday ahead of the match against Pakistan in the SAFF Women's Championship at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar in Kathmandu, Nepal. photo: BFF

Bhutan women's national football team had kept its dream to play the first-ever semis alive after the team thrashed Sri Lanka by a 5-0 big margin in its last group match in the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 on Friday in Nepal.
By winning the match, Bhutan also took revenge on the opponent for the defeat they had in the 2016 SAFF Women's Championship to the same opponent. In that group match held at Kanchenjunga Stadium at Siliguri in India, the Lankan women defeated the Bhutanese by 2-0.
The Friday match was the only remaining opportunity for Bhutan to survive the group round and such a good margin win will definitely keep the Bhutanese ahead for the round of four. Bhutan lost its first group match to the host Nepal by 0-4 on Tuesday.
On the other hand, after losing the match, the Lankans are already in a bad spot from which they can only recover if they win the next match against Nepal with by six-goal difference.
After the Friday match, Nepal is leading the point table with three points and +4 goals. Bhutan is right behind Nepal with three points and a +1 goal. The Lankans are languishing at the bottom with zero pint and -5 goals.
The interesting fact was that none of the opponents, Bhutan or Sri Lanka, played in the semis before. In all the previous editions, they both were eliminated from the group stage. With the win on Friday, Bhutan is certainly getting ready to play the semis now.







« PreviousNext »

