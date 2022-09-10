Bhutan keeps hope alive for semis



By winning the match, Bhutan also took revenge on the opponent for the defeat they had in the 2016 SAFF Women's Championship to the same opponent. In that group match held at Kanchenjunga Stadium at Siliguri in India, the Lankan women defeated the Bhutanese by 2-0.

The Friday match was the only remaining opportunity for Bhutan to survive the group round and such a good margin win will definitely keep the Bhutanese ahead for the round of four. Bhutan lost its first group match to the host Nepal by 0-4 on Tuesday.

On the other hand, after losing the match, the Lankans are already in a bad spot from which they can only recover if they win the next match against Nepal with by six-goal difference.

After the Friday match, Nepal is leading the point table with three points and +4 goals. Bhutan is right behind Nepal with three points and a +1 goal. The Lankans are languishing at the bottom with zero pint and -5 goals.

The interesting fact was that none of the opponents, Bhutan or Sri Lanka, played in the semis before. In all the previous editions, they both were eliminated from the group stage. With the win on Friday, Bhutan is certainly getting ready to play the semis now.











