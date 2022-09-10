No visible achievement from PM's visit to India: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "I have not found any visible achievement of Bangladesh in the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to India except for 53 cusecs water of Kushiara River.

He has made the remark after placing wreath to the BNP Founder Ziaur Rahman's mazar at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar on the occasion of 44th founding anniversary of Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal on Friday.

BNP Secretary General said, "Defence contract of 500 million dollars was signed for the purchase of vehicles during the recent PM India visit. In addition India agreed brought down border killings to zero. But on the day of this declaration, one of our citizen was killed and two others went missing at Dinajpur border."

"Besides, 53 cusecs of Kushiara river water is our visible achievement during Prime Minister's visit," he added.

"Before the Prime Minister's visit to India, the Foreign Minister said, he requested the Indian leaders to take measures to sustain the Awami League government by any means," Fakhrul said and added "But we believe that every democratic country should establish the rights of the people and uphold democracy in the world."

"India is our friend and a democratic country. We also believe that India will also keep its democratic character intact," he also expects.

Regarding Mohila Dal, Fakhrul said, "Since the establishment of Mohila Dal, they have played important role in protecting democracy. Still they enduring the torture and repression of the fascist government, but they have continued their fight."







