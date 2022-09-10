AL Parliamentary, Local Govt Nomination Board meeting today

Awami League (AL) will hold a joint meeting of its Parliamentary Board (PB) and Local Government Representative Nomination Board at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's official residence Ganabhaban at 4pm today.

Party President and AL Parliamentary and Local Government Representative

Nomination Board's President Sheikh Hasina will chair the meeting, a press release, signed by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, said here on Friday.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader requested all concerned to attend the meeting in time maintaining health rules. -BSS







