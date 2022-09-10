SI Kanok withdrawn from N’ganj DB

NARAYANGANJ, Sept 9: The Detective Branch (DB) officer, who allegedly shot dead a Juba Dal activist with a Chinese Rifle he wasn't authorised to carry, has been withdrawn and attached to the Police Lines in Narayanganj.

The officer has been identified as Sub Inspector Mahfuzur Rahman Kanok. Fakhruddin Bhuiyan, Inspector of DB, confirmed the matter,

He said SI Kanok had been withdrawn from the DB and attached to the Police Lines soon after the incident.

Replying to a question, he said that investigation will be carried out in this connection.

He also said that the high ups officials know better whether the probe body has been formed to look into the matter.

On the other hand, Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa and other high ranked officers refused to say anything in this regard.

Mentionable, on September 1, Juba Dal activist Shaon was killed and 50 people were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in Narayanganj as the law enforcers tried to prevent local BNP leaders and activists from holding a rally during their party's founding anniversary.















