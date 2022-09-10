No exemption to any unregistered organization: DGHS

Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Ahmadul Kabir said that there was no opportunity to give exemption to any unregistered organization. The DGHS is conducting operations to seal all the illegal and unregistered hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres in the country.

Ahmadul Kabir came up with the remark at a press conference organized by Bangladesh Private Clinic and Diagnostic Owners Association at BRAC Centre in Mohakhali on Friday.

He said, "The registration number and period should be mentioned on the signboards of the institutions to confirm the approval. We have asked all registered clinics to put up signboards with registration number and expiry date. This will make it easier to identify unregistered hospitals."

"The DGHS is always active in ensuring the quality of service. For this purpose, the ongoing campaign and hospital registration is being given utmost importance. We are working on registration confirmation. The medical environment should be ensured in the hospital. The staff's salary, patient-doctor-nurse ratio should be maintained. Negative ideas about treatment should be removed," he added.

Stating that the registration process will be simplified, he further said, "We will strengthen the system of online registration. We are providing all assistance in this regard. We will also assist in license renewal. Let us know if you face any difficulty in registering. We will take action."

Prof Ahmedul Kabir also said that the registration period of private hospitals will be increased from one year to two years.

Prof Dr Md Moniruzzaman, president of the organization, said, "We are uncompromising about the registration. Only those who are registered can become our members. At the same time, we will notice about the quality of the hospitals. If the quality is not good we will not give membership and also trying to categorise hospitals based on service quality.











