Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Literature

Abandoned

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Md Meharab Khan Adon

A few raindrops again -
Drenching the abandoned town to its core,
The boy again walks-
Aimlessly; following the new Petrichor.
Again some agonizing memories,
Some revival of old scars-
A few ripples on the calm old lake,
Few revivals of old fears!

The pallets in his chest pocket-
Get life with the touch of some humid love,
Soon dries up even more-
Hopelessly broken by calling on a beautiful bluff!
Love is fake here,
As fake as that drawn smile on a clown,
Though, pain is eternal,  
Repetition is forbidden in this abandoned town!
Abandoned

Abandoned


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
T h e  V e i l
On An Apple-Ripe September Morning
Abandoned
That I Lied to You
The Purloined Letter and Lacan’s Linguistic Unconscious
Even in sorrow…
Darwar-e-shayeeri
Five Sonnets by Sudhindranath Dutta


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
King Charles III takes the throne
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft