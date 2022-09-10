|
Abandoned
|
A few raindrops again -
Drenching the abandoned town to its core,
The boy again walks-
Aimlessly; following the new Petrichor.
Again some agonizing memories,
Some revival of old scars-
A few ripples on the calm old lake,
Few revivals of old fears!
The pallets in his chest pocket-
Get life with the touch of some humid love,
Soon dries up even more-
Hopelessly broken by calling on a beautiful bluff!
Love is fake here,
As fake as that drawn smile on a clown,
Though, pain is eternal,
Repetition is forbidden in this abandoned town!