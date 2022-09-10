



Drenching the abandoned town to its core,

The boy again walks-

Aimlessly; following the new Petrichor.

Again some agonizing memories,

Some revival of old scars-

A few ripples on the calm old lake,

Few revivals of old fears!



The pallets in his chest pocket-

Get life with the touch of some humid love,

Soon dries up even more-

Hopelessly broken by calling on a beautiful bluff!

Love is fake here,

As fake as that drawn smile on a clown,

Though, pain is eternal,

Repetition is forbidden in this abandoned town!

Abandoned









A few raindrops again -Drenching the abandoned town to its core,The boy again walks-Aimlessly; following the new Petrichor.Again some agonizing memories,Some revival of old scars-A few ripples on the calm old lake,Few revivals of old fears!The pallets in his chest pocket-Get life with the touch of some humid love,Soon dries up even more-Hopelessly broken by calling on a beautiful bluff!Love is fake here,As fake as that drawn smile on a clown,Though, pain is eternal,Repetition is forbidden in this abandoned town!