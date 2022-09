All that I lied to you

That I could die for you!



Once I wrote,

That I could

Die for you!



Die like a river

Fly like a road

Deadlybut

I lied to you!



Live like a poem

Live like a dream

Bring back a fight

But I would still

Lie to you!



Act like in need

Thumbs-up you feed

Guilty, I plead

Of a murder

Of a war

Of a film

That I lied to you.



Once I wrote,

That I would

Die for you!