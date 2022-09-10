Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Book Review

Anupama Raju

C

A mix of prose and poetry, \'C: A Novel\' is introspection in retrospect and belongs to writers everywhere…

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47
Reviewed by Arunima Mazumdar

A mix of prose and poetry, 'C: A Novel' is introspection in retrospect and belongs to writers everywhere
C

C

One of the rewards of reading a novel written by a poet is that the story is sprinkled with verse. Every now and then, there are a few lines of familiarity that prose can never do justice to.
 Chennai-based poet and journalist Anupama Raju's debut work of fiction - C: A Novel - is, simply put, a tale of two cities. Cities that make us the person we are. Cities that shape our minds, our hearts, our beings. Much like when we're sad, everything's gloomy, but when the spirit is happy, there's sunshine all around.
Raju's protagonist lives her life between these two cities, both unnamed yet familiar. One is home, the other where she has come for a writing residency. She wanders between the past and the present, with winds of words comforting the mind.
For writers, words are the ultimate drug. And so, she tries to escape into an expanse where only words matter and nothing else. She wants to leave behind the human worries of the world. Lost loves and failing health. She wants to write like her muse, Sylvia Plath, to taste words like words do, once again.
Then there's Alice, who becomes something of an antidote to our protagonist's dilemmas. She is the much-needed hallucination, the darkness that must be acknowledged if one is to see the light.
Raju brings to the fore this feeling of inadequacy beautifully. There are enough references to deteriorating mental health and it's extraordinary to see the narrative make peace with inhibitions and find solace in memory through writing. She describes what writers go through and how they struggle with finding words, the right ones and the wrong, amidst their larger, more human failings.
C: A Novel then is introspection in retrospect. It belongs largely to writers, anywhere and everywhere, perennially in search of that which they don't know even exists. The thing they chase but cannot define. Because the search for the story is liberating to say the least.

Courtesy: THE HINDU


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hindutva and Violence
A Small Step in a Long Journey
C
“Bangabandhu our Great Poem”
Five and the Runaway Dog
The Last White Man
Forgotten Refugees: Two Iraqi Brothers in India
The Map and the Scissors


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
King Charles III takes the throne
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft