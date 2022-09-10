Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:48 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Make your hair grow faster and thicker

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Women\'s Own Desk

Make your hair grow faster and thicker

Make your hair grow faster and thicker

Home remedies to make your hair grow faster and thicker. Because of the varying health conditions that may cause hair fall, you must consult your doctor to manage your hair fall better and treat the underlying health issues.
You may also try some of these tips to make your hair grow faster and thicker at home:
Vitamins and mineral supplements: A busy life may not allow you to get all the nutrients you need for healthy hair in adequate amounts. You may take over-the-counter multivitamins or ask your doctor to suggest you appropriate multivitamins and other supplements for healthy hair. Micronutrients like biotin, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E can make your hair grow faster and thicker. You may also take omega-3 fatty acid supplements, such as fish oil capsules to stimulate hair growth.
Use oils to massage your scalp: You can use oils like olive oil or coconut oils mixed with a few drops of essential oil, such as tea tree oil and peppermint oil to stimulate your hair follicles. Massage your hair gently for a few minutes and wash your hair after 30 minutes to an hour.
Regularly use hair conditioners: Hair conditioners add moisture to your hair and prevent hair tangling.
Avoid tight hairstyles: Tying your hair too tightly, such as in a bun, can make them prone to break and fall.
Egg and yogurt hair mask: You can make a hair mask by mixing egg white, yogurt, and honey in a bowl. Whisk them well to a creamy texture and apply them to wet hair. Wash your hair after 30 minutes to 1 hour. This will make your hair smooth, voluminous, and lustrous.
Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to nourish your body and your hair from within. Drinking coconut water can also help stimulate hair growth.
Manage stress: Stress is one of the commonest causes of hair fall. Pursue stress-relieving hobbies, such as music, yoga, games, and meditation to manage the stress.
Eat a wholesome diet: Your hair needs adequate nourishment to grow. Thus, it is important to treat the cause of hair fall from within by taking a healthy diet rich in proteins, minerals, and vitamins. Following certain fad diets may lead to nutrient deficiencies leading to excessive hair loss. Some of the food items that you can include in your diet to get healthy hair include eggs, fish, berries, nuts, spinach, and other leafy greens, jaggery, and fruits like avocados and oranges. Make sure you eat enough protein in the diet. Avoid processed foods and smoking.
Avoid using heat for styling your hair: Using heat during blow-drying or hair styling can strip away the natural oils and moisture from your hair making them brittle and vulnerable to hair fall.
Avoid washing your hair too often: A healthy and clean scalp is essential for healthy hair. Washing your hair too often, however, can make them dry and brittle. Restrict your hair wash days to 2-3 days a week.
Avoid using harsh products on your hair: You may want to get a new look with new hair color or a new hairstyle. Always ask an expert to suggest to you the least damaging hair color and the aftercare needed after coloring or styling your hair.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Queen Elizabeth dies, ending an era for Britain
Make your hair grow faster and thicker
Do working days off really give women any rest?
Female RMG workers winning against machine
Benefits of wearing a lipstick
Reflection from menstrual sessions in Rangamati
Folate egg a ray of hope for pregnant women  
Easy exercises for weight loss


Latest News
Motivated Bangladesh face humble Pakistan Saturday
Police sue 50 BNP activists over Thursday's clash in Rangpur
3 pirates held with firearms in Ctg
AL to hold nomination board joint meeting on Saturday
Lightning strike kills farmer in Jhenidah
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
King Charles to address a nation in mourning
Sajeda Chowdhury admitted to hospital being sick
Asia Cup: Sri Lanka push Pakistan to bat in S4 last match
Job seekers stage sit-in for raising age-limit, 15 hurt as police charge batons
Most Read News
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Supporters' Forum is sabotaged!
King Charles III takes the throne
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Hasina’s India visit takes Bangladesh-India relations to new heights
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna
Vendors and hawkers occupying half of the main street by making makeshift
International Islamic University Chittagong organised a press conference
The modern day mechanised life has rendered score of people to take physiotherapy
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft