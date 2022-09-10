

Make your hair grow faster and thicker

You may also try some of these tips to make your hair grow faster and thicker at home:

Vitamins and mineral supplements: A busy life may not allow you to get all the nutrients you need for healthy hair in adequate amounts. You may take over-the-counter multivitamins or ask your doctor to suggest you appropriate multivitamins and other supplements for healthy hair. Micronutrients like biotin, Vitamin C, and Vitamin E can make your hair grow faster and thicker. You may also take omega-3 fatty acid supplements, such as fish oil capsules to stimulate hair growth.

Use oils to massage your scalp: You can use oils like olive oil or coconut oils mixed with a few drops of essential oil, such as tea tree oil and peppermint oil to stimulate your hair follicles. Massage your hair gently for a few minutes and wash your hair after 30 minutes to an hour.

Regularly use hair conditioners: Hair conditioners add moisture to your hair and prevent hair tangling.

Avoid tight hairstyles: Tying your hair too tightly, such as in a bun, can make them prone to break and fall.

Egg and yogurt hair mask: You can make a hair mask by mixing egg white, yogurt, and honey in a bowl. Whisk them well to a creamy texture and apply them to wet hair. Wash your hair after 30 minutes to 1 hour. This will make your hair smooth, voluminous, and lustrous.

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to nourish your body and your hair from within. Drinking coconut water can also help stimulate hair growth.

Manage stress: Stress is one of the commonest causes of hair fall. Pursue stress-relieving hobbies, such as music, yoga, games, and meditation to manage the stress.

Eat a wholesome diet: Your hair needs adequate nourishment to grow. Thus, it is important to treat the cause of hair fall from within by taking a healthy diet rich in proteins, minerals, and vitamins. Following certain fad diets may lead to nutrient deficiencies leading to excessive hair loss. Some of the food items that you can include in your diet to get healthy hair include eggs, fish, berries, nuts, spinach, and other leafy greens, jaggery, and fruits like avocados and oranges. Make sure you eat enough protein in the diet. Avoid processed foods and smoking.

Avoid using heat for styling your hair: Using heat during blow-drying or hair styling can strip away the natural oils and moisture from your hair making them brittle and vulnerable to hair fall.

Avoid washing your hair too often: A healthy and clean scalp is essential for healthy hair. Washing your hair too often, however, can make them dry and brittle. Restrict your hair wash days to 2-3 days a week.

Avoid using harsh products on your hair: You may want to get a new look with new hair color or a new hairstyle. Always ask an expert to suggest to you the least damaging hair color and the aftercare needed after coloring or styling your hair.









