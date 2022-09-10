

Do working days off really give women any rest?

Exactly! The real scenario of women's life is too much busyness and exhaustive. We are living in 2022 but our thinking is still stuck in rigid culture on the basis of dividing gender role at home and outside. As a human being, everyone has to take break from work and to take rest at least for few time to regain energy and freshness for further work. But those 'Energy' and 'Freshness' two so called word do actually even exemplified in working women's life not even in homemakers life . For a working women, it's so complicating to manage both office work and household work altogether. If she done this job, she would be called 'superwoman' or 'perfect lady'. Why she has to run herself for those tags which never given her mentally or physically relief and satisfaction. Or if she failed, she would be called failure as a wife, as a mother or as a daughter-in-law. Yes, this is exactly happening in society continuously.

Working off days only by names not in real for women's life. Weekends or off days mostly busy days for them. Entire week's dirty clothes washing, cleaning filths and dirt's of house, sometimes wipe off floors etc toiling hard to clean up everything at home all alone. After that she has to cook 'perfect food' for all family members while the men or rest of the family members take rest and prepare for feast. And also while eating session she has to serve food on their plates properly. It's something like the whole family's responsibility only on her head. Helping children for study in weekends and off days, taking care of older members at home are also their responsibility. In case she has little child, she had to take much care single handedly. Not only matter finished here, after doing all these things all women had to face same questions at home and outside 'is she doing household work and office work in a perfect way? The food she made, the house she cleansed everything need to be perfect. But in this process of making everything perfect somehow she is losing herself. No one in the family even think about her rest from daily work or even give hand for help in doing this stuffs done at least in weekends or off days. Some daily incidents observation we can easily assume that how working women spent time in off days?

Rima Haque (pseudonym) a Bank teller of NCC Bank shared that she had to toil hard whole week at bank but in weekends and off days also restless and exhaustive for her. She wakes up early in the morning and had to finish all household chores and helping children for study, giving medicine in time to old members at home asusual other days. On the other hand her husband slept at least till 9:00 am or 10:00 am. Her husband spent whole day only taking rest.

Rima Haque and Latifa Akhter are the voice of other working women's condition. It's a common phenomenon of most of the working women's life. According to National Sleep Foundation guidelines, Healthy adult need between 7 and 9 hours of sleep per night because sleep is essential for being at your best form too mentally and physically. But working women several time could not do it because of their two sided responsibility. This cut off sleep time reduces their energy and immune system function. An adult worker is required to at least one day off a week. Weekends or off day truly break from office work but still they continuously doing household work which is completely on them and makes them feel monotonous and depressed day by day. This unfair treatment is going on and on. Our society created a unequal situation for both men and women where women had to handle both outside and household work together and men can take rest easily in off days. In these working off days household extra work is something like that every women is giving priority home services more than their mental and physical peace and relaxation. Working off days never given women any privilege or advantage instead it comes with extra burden of household work. This practices should be changed. Only this can possible through changing society's rigid and biased culture. By switching the thought that " Men can not do household work". Things can be changed if every men at home help their mother, sister and wife while doing household work. Dividing gender role at home easily reduce extra pressure and burden on women. So it is the time to change the society's outlook which unjust towards women. Just to put an end to this practice, the change should start in family on the term of sharing gender role at home.

The writer is a student of Department, women and gender studies, University of Dhaka











