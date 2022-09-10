Puja celebrations with family and friends



Durga Puja Collection is a combination of grace and elegance, radiance and colour, power and comfort. Not only does this collection present itself as the embodiment of Durga Puja, but also as beautifully crafted, creatively evoked and elegantly designed clothing which is captivating and fit for festivities.Bishwo Rang has always used skillful and original methods to emphasize Bengali tradition and heritage. Biplob Saha conceptualized the designs and patterns for this year's collection. "The whole credit behind Bangladeshi Durga Puja collection goes to Bishwo Rang. Around 20 years ago the whole market system was somewhat different than it is now. We had to go through a revolution to organize the Bangladeshi market, and keep the customers from going to India for Durga Puja shopping", Biplob Saha says.He also says, "it is a big achievement that people can now celebrate Durga Puja with attires that were designed according to our own country's culture."This collection is made all the more attractive by the chic and alluring fusion of the goddess Durga's crown with graphical geometric designs. Their saris, panjabis, dhutis, fatwas, shirts, and other garments exquisitely display these motifs and patterns.When developing the collection, Bishwo Rang took the scorching heat into account. Viscose, linen, and cotton have all been employed as materials. There are also many outfits fashioned from materials including joysilk, dupian, half silk, georgette, and chiffon to add an air of elegance and grace.Bishwo Rang's collection is designed for everyone of the family. From the smallest member to the oldest one, everyone's demand will be fulfilled in this year's collection. Bright colors are employed to captivate the joyful atmosphere without becoming overpowering in imaginative and dynamic patterns and designs. In addition, there are chunari, tie-dye, block prints, batik, handicrafts, applique, cutwork, and screen prints in the designs.The collection draws its inspiration from Durga Puja customs and uses symbols associated with the festival, such as mantras and alpanas. It gracefully integrates custom with the festival's reverent aesthetics.