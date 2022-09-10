|
Recipe
Goalondo Steamer Chicken Curry
|
Alvi Rahman Shovon
Bengali Cuisine Ambassador, World Gourmet Society
Ingredients:
Chicken 500 gm
Chopped onion cup
Mashed ginger 2 tbsp
Red chili pastes2 tbsp
Roughly chopped
tomato cup
Turmeric paste tsp
Potato macedoine cut 6 pieces
Prawn pastes 1 tbp
Green chilies 4/5 pieces
Mustard oil 150 ml
Salt to taste
Method:
At first marinate the chicken with all the ingredients for 1 hour except green chilies and mustard oil. Heat the pan with oil. Add the marinated chicken in it. Stir it properly. Add sufficient water. Cover the pot and cook for 30 minutes in medium heat. Before turn off the burner include the chopped green chilies. Ready to serve.