

Goalondo Steamer Chicken Curry

Bengali Cuisine Ambassador, World Gourmet Society

Goalondo Steamer Chicken Curry

Chicken 500 gm

Chopped onion cup

Mashed ginger 2 tbsp

Red chili pastes2 tbsp

Roughly chopped

tomato cup

Turmeric paste tsp

Potato macedoine cut 6 pieces

Prawn pastes 1 tbp

Green chilies 4/5 pieces

Mustard oil 150 ml

Salt to taste

Method:

At first marinate the chicken with all the ingredients for 1 hour except green chilies and mustard oil. Heat the pan with oil. Add the marinated chicken in it. Stir it properly. Add sufficient water. Cover the pot and cook for 30 minutes in medium heat. Before turn off the burner include the chopped green chilies. Ready to serve.











