Saturday, 10 September, 2022, 3:47 AM
Advance Search
Home Life & Style

Tour for social goods

Published : Saturday, 10 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Life & Style Desk

Tour for social goods

Tour for social goods

The Embassy of the Republic of Trkiye and Bloodman Country's 1st Digital Blood Donation Organization has arranged a "Tour for Social Goods" to engage youths in community development activities such as relief, emergency food distribution, health camp, medicine distribution, beach cleaning, and tree plantation. Organizing Health camps in most remote parts of the country and onboarding them to long-term healthcare via telemedicine.
The inaugural ceremony of the campaign season 02 will be held at 6 PM, on September 8 on the premise of the Embassy of the Republic of Trkiye .
M. A. Mannan MP, Honorable Minister, Ministry of Planning, chief guest of the programme, said, "We should support the young stars and I would like to invite Bloodman to organize the first camp in Sunamganj. Turkiye is old friend of Bangladesh, and we want to strengthen this friendship"
Mr. Mustafa Osman Turan, Honorable Ambassador, Embassy of Trkiye, said, "Government of Turkiye is a great friend of Bangladesh and we are happy to support tour for social goods which is a meaningful initiative. We gladly like to support young entrepreneurs like Bloodman"
e Engr. Ghulam Mohammed Alomgir, Chairman, Max Group and Vice Chairman, Bengal Commercial Bank, said, "Max group has supported 10 thousand people with food and medical care during Covid 19. We will extend our support to Bloodman and Tour for social goods in 12 places"
Md Sahariar Hasan Jiisun, Founder and Chairman, Bloodman, said that "In season one we have supported more than 4000 people with health consultation, emergency food and Free medicine. We are delighted to have Turkish government, Honorable Planning Minister, Max Group Chairman and Daraz with us, Its super inspiring for youths"


« PreviousNext »

