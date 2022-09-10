

Anjan’s Durga Puja collections

Autumn Puja dresses are available at all branches of Anjan's. This year's events with aesthetic taste and latest trends can be found online (www.anjans.com).











Like other fashion houses in the country, Anjan's also has come up with various collections to make the Puja celebration a unique one. As the Durga Puja is the biggest festival of Bangali Hindus, Anjan's left no stone unturned to make it memorable one. Basically the main celebration of the Durga was held from Shasti to Doshomi and for those five days, the dress should be elegant. So to make this joyous festival more colorful, Anjan's is bringing various designs and trendy patterns. The collections included by gorgeous, varied work sarees, salwar kameez, punjabi, ladies fatwa, kurtas and tops. There are also different types of colorful clothes for children. Cotton, Linen cotton, Georgette, Silk, Endysilk, Endycotton are chosen with new types of weaving design fabrics keeping the comfort in mind. Apart from clothes, there are various types of jewelry and home textiles.Autumn Puja dresses are available at all branches of Anjan's. This year's events with aesthetic taste and latest trends can be found online (www.anjans.com).