A 'do or die' match for Bhutan

SAFF Women's Championship 2022Bhutan women's national football team will face Sri Lanka in its last group match in the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 today (Friday) at 5:45pm (BST) and it is the only remaining opportunity for the team to survive the group round.

Bhutan already lost its first group match to the host Nepal by 0-4 on Tuesday while it will be the first match for the Lankans in the event.

After today, the Lankans will have to face Nepal. Neither Bhutan nor Sri Lanka is capable of winning against Nepal at this moment. So, it is easy for Sri Lanka to win the match today while for Bhutan, winning this match is the only possible way to

survive.

Today, the Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar at Kathmandu in Nepal may see a good number of Bhutanese supporters. Bhutan and Nepal are nearby countries as the two Himalayan countries are both landlocked, separated only by the Indian State of Sikkim and a large number of Bhutanese people are living in Nepal for work or seeking asylum. So, whenever Bhutan teams play in Nepal, they usually get cheers from the crowd.

Sri Lanka is 153rd while Bhutan is 176th in FIFA women's world ranking. The two faced each other last in the 2016 SAFF Women's Championship at Kanchenjunga Stadium at Siliguri in India where the Lankan women defeated the Bhutanese by 2-0.

Bhutan women's football team, also known as the Dragon Ladies, has said that they would try to do better this time. But losing the first match was not a good start at all. But winning against Nepal was not an option for them as well.

The interesting fact is that none of the opponents, Bhutan or Sri Lanka, have played the semis before. In all the previous editions, they both were eliminated from the group stage.

As there are only three teams in the group and two teams will get the ticket from a group to the semis this year, apart from powerful opponent Nepal, one of the teams from Bhutan and Sri Lanka will also play in the semis for the first time in history.

On the other hand, Bangladesh women who had won a 3-0 match against the Maldives Wednesday had light practice on Thursday at Kathmandu Armed Police Forces Ground for a good 50 minutes. Later they had a swimming session to ease the muscle. The women have their next match against Pakistan on September 10 at 1:15 pm (BST).