UK to invest £54.54m on marginalised girl child edn

The British government will invest up to 54.5 million pounds over the next eight years in Bangladesh to improve education outcomes for children, particularly girls and marginalised children.

"In Bangladesh, we are investing up to 54.5 million pounds over the next eight years to improve education outcomes for children, particularly girls and marginalized children," he said," British Deputy High Commissioner Javed Patel said on Thursday while hosting a send-off event for the girls' football team which will shortly represent Bangladesh in the Street Child Football World Cup in Qatar, according to a British High Commission release said.

The Deputy High Commissioner said he wholly believes that sport is integral to a child's education, and today, "We are proud to stand with the girls' football team that will be representing Bangladesh on the international stage."

British Deputy High Commissioner said ensuring 12 years of quality education for all children is at the centre of the UK's drive to tackle poverty, promote gender equality, boost economic growth and reduce conflict.

The team is comprised of children who were all rescued from life on the streets, and now live at the LEEDO (Local Education and Economic Development Organisation) Peace Home in Dhaka.

During the event, the young guests shared stories of their time living on the street, and appealed to guests to help improve the life chances of other less fortunate children.

They were excited about the opportunity to meet two players from the Bangladesh U-19 national football team, Aklima Khatun and Halima Akhther, and talk to the professional players about their upcoming big game.

They also showed off their foot-balling skills, and challenged the British Deputy High Commissioner to a 'keepy-uppy' contest!

Kazi Nabil Ahmed MP, Vice President of the Bangladesh Football Federation, and Abu Nayeem, General Secretary of the Bangladesh Football Federation, were also present at the event.

Forhad Hossain, Executive Director of LEEDO, said they should all raise their voices together to protect the most vulnerable children from the dangers of the streets so that they can create a better Bangladesh.













