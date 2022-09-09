BD national killed in BSF firing, two others missing

DINAJPUR, Sept 8: Indian Border Security Force (BSF) have shot a Bangladeshi national to death along Bangladesh-India border at Sadar upazila in Dinajpur district.

Two more people went missing in the incident that took place near pillar 315 of Dainur border around

11:00pm on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Minar, 18, son of Jahangir, a resident of Khanpur area in the upazila. The missing people are Emdadul, 28, son of Latiful, and Sagor, 20, son of Salman, residents of the same area.

Locals said about five people crossed into India through the border to bring dried fish. They were spotted by a patrol team of BSF while returning to Bangladesh. The BSF troops opened fire on them, leaving Minar dead on the spot. At that time, two other people went missing.

The body was still lying on South Dinajpur area of Indian territory, said Dainur BPO Nayek Subedar Akhtar Hossain. They are set to hold a flag meeting over the issue, he added.









