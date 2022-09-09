Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:13 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD national killed in BSF firing, two others missing

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Our Correspondent 

DINAJPUR, Sept 8:  Indian Border Security Force (BSF) have shot a Bangladeshi national to death along Bangladesh-India border at Sadar upazila in Dinajpur district.
Two more people went missing in the incident that took place near pillar 315 of Dainur border around
11:00pm on Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Minar, 18, son of Jahangir, a resident of Khanpur area in the upazila. The missing people are Emdadul, 28, son of Latiful, and Sagor, 20, son of Salman, residents of the same area.
Locals said about five people crossed into India through the border to bring dried fish. They were spotted by a patrol team of BSF while returning to Bangladesh. The BSF troops opened fire on them, leaving Minar dead on the spot. At that time, two other people went missing.
The body was still lying on South Dinajpur area of Indian territory, said Dainur BPO Nayek Subedar Akhtar Hossain. They are set to hold a flag meeting over the issue, he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A 'do or die' match for Bhutan
UK to invest £54.54m on marginalised girl child edn
BD national killed in BSF firing, two others missing
Lightening strike kills 9, injures 6
Highlights of PM's visit to India
Eye on China: India, Japan plan joint fighter jet drill to deepen military ties
ACC can issue multiple notices to corrupt person: SC
Mamata slams Centre for not inviting her to be part of BD PM's visit


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft