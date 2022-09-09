Video
Friday, 9 September, 2022
Home Front Page

Lightening strike kills 9, injures 6

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Our Correspondent 

SIRAJGANJ, Sept 8: At least nine farmers were killed and six others injured in lightning strike at Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj on Thursday afternoon.
The incident took place at Matikora village of Panchkroshi union of the upazila around 4:00pm on Thursday.
The deceased are Mobakkhar, 40, Monnaf Hossain, 18, Shamser Ali, 60, Afsar Hossain, 63, Shahin Ali, 21, Abdul Quddus, 60, Shah Alam, 42, and Ritu Khatun, 14, Jannati, 12. All of them were agricultural labourers and hailed from Matikora village.       Panchkroshi Union Parishad Chairman Touhidul Islam Firoz said in the afternoon, farmers were planting saplings on the land. When it started raining, they climbed into a shallow machine room on the ground.
At that time, there were lightning strikes. Five people died on the spot. Later, firefighters rescued the injured and took them to Upazila Health Complex. Four others died there.The injured are undergoing treatment at Ullapara Kawak Hospital and Sirajganj Bangmata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ujjal Hossain said the place of occurrence has been inspected. Tk 25,000 has been given to each family of the deceased. At the same time, the bodies have been handed over to their families.


