ACC can issue multiple notices to corrupt person: SC

In a verdict, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court said that the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has the power to issue multiple notices to a person in different cases on the same matter of corruption.

The serving of multiple notices to any person for the purpose of inquiry or investigation is without prejudice to the ACC Act and Rules.

This provision of giving multiple notices to any person in the interest of proper and effective inquiry or investigation of corruption is not for ulterior motives but rather the transparency of the Commission is established, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court made this observation in the full judgment of the ACC vs Ashraful Haque case.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave the verdict. The other members of the bench are Justice Md Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Krisna Debnath.

The full judgment was published on the Supreme Court's website on Wednesday.

The court said in its verdict, Sections 19 and 20 of the ACC Act of 2004 and Rules 6, 8 and 11 of the ACC Rules of 2007 regarding the issuance of notices to investigate allegations of corruption have given detailed explanations in this regard.

A review of these sections of the law and the rules of the rules, it is crystal clear that this legal process of issuing multiple notices on different issues for the purpose of investigation and investigation of corruption is very fair, transparent and accountable. By issuing these multiple notices, the person against whom the corruption investigation or investigation is going on gets an opportunity to properly refute the allegations with facts, the Supreme Court verdict said.

The ACC issued a notice in 2010 seeking wealth statements of a person named Ashraful Haque. Later, another notice was issued to the same person in 2011 seeking documents related to the wealth statements.

Later, Ashraful Haque filed a writ with the High Court challenging the validity of issuing multiple notices on the same issue. The HC rejected the writ petition after final hearing.

Later, Ashraful Haque filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against the HC verdict. The Appellate Division ruled in 2016 that issuing multiple notices on the same subject was illegal.

It is said in the judgment that there is no opportunity to issue multiple notices to a person on the same issue of corruption. If any ACC officer gives such notice, then the Commission shall take appropriate departmental action against him, according to the verdict.

ACC filed a review petition with the Supreme Court in 2020 seeking reconsideration of its judgement. On June 30 last, the Appellate Division disposed of the review application with observation.

Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan on behalf of the commission and Advocate SM Shahjanan on behalf of Ashraful Haque.

Khurshid Alam Khan said that from now the ACC can issue multiple notices in different cases on the same corruption charges following the Supreme Court verdict.

However, the commission has to be very careful in issuing these notices so that no one's self-respect is lost, the ACC lawyer noted.











