Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:12 PM
Mamata slams Centre for not inviting her to be part of BD PM's visit

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174

KOLKATA, Sept 8:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the Centre for not inviting her to be a part of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ongoing visit to India.
Banerjee also said she was curious over why the BJP-led
entral government was worried about her meeting Hasina.
"I share an excellent relationship with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, but (the Centre) did not invite me to be a part of her visit," she said while addressing a special session of the Trinamool Congress. "I don't want to talk about external affairs or bilateral ties. But, I have noticed that the Centre tries to stop me whenever I am invited to any foreign country. I want to know why is the Union government so worried about me meeting foreign dignitaries," Banerjee said.
Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Monday on a four-day tour to expand overall ties between the two countries.    -PTI


