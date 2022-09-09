Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:12 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Money Laundering Case

Charge framed against PK Halder, 13 others, trial begins Sept 22

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
Court Correspondent

A  Dhaka court on Thursday  framed charges against former Managing Director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, and 13 others in a case filed for allegedly amassing illegal wealth and laundering money abroad.
This is the first of three dozen cases filed against PK Halder and his associates.
After framing charges, Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Special Judge's Court-10   fixed   September 22 for starting trial of the case.
The judge read out the allegations before the bailed accused, Sukumar Mridha, his daughter Anindita Mridha, Abantika Baral, Shankha Bepari and asked them, "Are you guilty or not"?  They   pleaded not guilty and demanded justice.
Earlier  on  the day, the Judge dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging the four from the charges of the case.
The Judge rejected  bail prayer of Sukumar and Anindita after their lawyers moved it.
Charges were framed against them in their absence.
The Judge issued arrest warrants against PK Hakder and nine others.
This is the first  case where charge was framed against PK Halder,   ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam told The Daily  Observer.
The nine others who face arrest warrants are PK Halder's mother Lilabati Halder, his brother Pritish Kumar Halder, Purnima Rani Halder, Amitav Adhikari, Rajib Som, Subrata Das, Ananga Mohon Roy, Uttam Kumar Mistri and Swapan Kumar Mistri.
Among the arrestees, Sukumar, Shankha and Anindita gave confessional statements before magistrates on different dates.
On January 8 in 2020, Anti-Corruption Commission Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury filed the case against PK Halder at the Dhaka Integrated District Office for acquiring illegal assets of around Tk 275 crore.
On May 14 this year, PK Halder was arrested in Ashoknagar of India's West Bengal.
He has been staying in West Bengal pretending to be an Indian citizen changing his name to  Shibshankar Halder after having managed to fraudulently obtain various government identities like ration card from West Bengal, Indian Voter ID card, Permanent Account Number and multi-purpose Aadhar card.
Halder came to the limelight during the anti-casino drives in the country in 2019.
He and his accomplices allegedly siphoned off around Tk 1,000 crore from four financial institutions -- Peoples Leasing and Financial Service, International Leasing and Financial Service Limited, FAS Finance, and Reliance Finance -- between 2009 and 2019.
A number of banks and government institutions besides thousands of common people  are  facing difficulties in recovering their funds deposited with three  financial institutions which  PK Halder operated.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A 'do or die' match for Bhutan
UK to invest £54.54m on marginalised girl child edn
BD national killed in BSF firing, two others missing
Lightening strike kills 9, injures 6
Highlights of PM's visit to India
Eye on China: India, Japan plan joint fighter jet drill to deepen military ties
ACC can issue multiple notices to corrupt person: SC
Mamata slams Centre for not inviting her to be part of BD PM's visit


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft