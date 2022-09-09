Charge framed against PK Halder, 13 others, trial begins Sept 22

A Dhaka court on Thursday framed charges against former Managing Director of NRB Global Bank Proshanta Kumar Halder, known as PK Halder, and 13 others in a case filed for allegedly amassing illegal wealth and laundering money abroad.

This is the first of three dozen cases filed against PK Halder and his associates.

After framing charges, Judge Mohammad Nazrul Islam of Special Judge's Court-10 fixed September 22 for starting trial of the case.

The judge read out the allegations before the bailed accused, Sukumar Mridha, his daughter Anindita Mridha, Abantika Baral, Shankha Bepari and asked them, "Are you guilty or not"? They pleaded not guilty and demanded justice.

Earlier on the day, the Judge dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging the four from the charges of the case.

The Judge rejected bail prayer of Sukumar and Anindita after their lawyers moved it.

Charges were framed against them in their absence.

The Judge issued arrest warrants against PK Hakder and nine others.

This is the first case where charge was framed against PK Halder, ACC Public Prosecutor Mir Ahmed Ali Salam told The Daily Observer.

The nine others who face arrest warrants are PK Halder's mother Lilabati Halder, his brother Pritish Kumar Halder, Purnima Rani Halder, Amitav Adhikari, Rajib Som, Subrata Das, Ananga Mohon Roy, Uttam Kumar Mistri and Swapan Kumar Mistri.

Among the arrestees, Sukumar, Shankha and Anindita gave confessional statements before magistrates on different dates.

On January 8 in 2020, Anti-Corruption Commission Assistant Director Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury filed the case against PK Halder at the Dhaka Integrated District Office for acquiring illegal assets of around Tk 275 crore.

On May 14 this year, PK Halder was arrested in Ashoknagar of India's West Bengal.

He has been staying in West Bengal pretending to be an Indian citizen changing his name to Shibshankar Halder after having managed to fraudulently obtain various government identities like ration card from West Bengal, Indian Voter ID card, Permanent Account Number and multi-purpose Aadhar card.

Halder came to the limelight during the anti-casino drives in the country in 2019.

He and his accomplices allegedly siphoned off around Tk 1,000 crore from four financial institutions -- Peoples Leasing and Financial Service, International Leasing and Financial Service Limited, FAS Finance, and Reliance Finance -- between 2009 and 2019.

A number of banks and government institutions besides thousands of common people are facing difficulties in recovering their funds deposited with three financial institutions which PK Halder operated.













