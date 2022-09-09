Video
BD-US Army Management Seminar from Sept 12 to 15

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

The Bangladesh Army and US Army will host the 46th annual Indo-Pacific Army Management Seminar (IPAMS) from September 12 to 15, US Embassy release said on Thursday.
The theme for this year's conference is "Prospects and Challenges in Maintaining Peace and Security in the Indo-Pacific." The conference will feature plenary sessions, as well as smaller break-out sessions.
"Attendees will hear from distinguished guest speakers and participate in lively discussions on topics, such as peacekeeping operations, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, leadership development, and empowering women," it said.
 This gathering is the largest      conference for land forces (army, marines, etc.) in the region. The objective of IPAMS is to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region through mutual understanding, dialogue, and friendship.  It will give senior level officers a forum to exchange views and ideas, and to develop and strengthen their relationships.
Participation in IPAMS has grown from nine nations at the first conference held in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1977, to 31 nations in Seoul, Korea in 2017. IPAMS provides all participants a unique opportunity to discuss the Indo-Pacific region's security issues and to exchange ideas on topics of mutual concern.
An opening ceremony will start on September 12 at the Radisson Blu, followed by a joint press conference with Gen Shafiuddin, Bangladesh Army Chief of Staff, and Gen Charles Flynn, Commanding General of the US Army Pacific, it added.


