2 workers hurt as under-construction gate of Durga Sagar Dighi collapses

BARISHAL, Sept 8: Two workers were injured as the under-construction gate of historical Durga Sagar Dighi (lake) collapsed at Madhabpasha union in Babuganj upazila of Barishal on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 11:00am and the injured workers were sent to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital, said Kamalesh Chandra Haldar, Officer-in-Charge of Barishal airport police station.

Anisur Rahman, one of the injured workers, said he and another construction worker was hurt as the gate suddenly collapsed while they were doing welding work. -UNB