Fifth Convocation of IIUC will be held Sept 11

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 08: Fifth convocation of International Islamic University of Chittagong (IIUC) will be held on Sunday at the permanent campus in Kumira, Chattogram.

IIUC Vice-Chancellor Professor Anwarul Azim Arif addresses this information in a press conference held at Bangabandhu Hall of Chittagong Press Club on Thursday.

Anwarul Azim Arif said 'Deputy Minister of Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, MP will address as the president of the convocation and distribute medals, certificates to the graduates.

Chairman of IIUC Board of Trustees Professor Dr Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi, MP and Member of University Grants Commission Professor Dr Biswajit Chandra will be present as special guests.

The Vice-Chancellor said, 29 students will be awarded the Chancellor's Gold Medal and 137 students will be awarded the Vice Chancellor's Gold Medal in the fifth convocation of IIUC. Total 15,361 graduates will be awarded degrees and 2,140 graduates will receive certificates by directly participating in the convocation.

University Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mashrurul Mawla, Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Member of IIUC Board of Trustees and others were present on the press conference.












