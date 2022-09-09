Keraniganj blast: Death toll rises to 6

The death toll from the explosion in a gas pipeline in Keraniganj rose to six, with another victim succumbing to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Yeasin, 12.

Yeasin, who sustained 28% burn injuries, breathed his last in the intensive care unit of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery under DMCH around 7.50am, said DMCH police outpost in-charge Inspector Md Bacchu Mia.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue, he said.

On August 30, six members of the family suffered critical burn injuries in a fire triggered by the explosion in the gas pipeline of their house in the Jinjira area of Keraniganj.

Maria Akter, 8, succumbed to her burn injuries hours after she was brought to the hospital.

Shahadat Hossain, 20, and his grandmother Begum, 60, died on Friday at the hospital.

On Monday, Panna Begum, 50, succumbed to her burn injuries at the same hospital while Sonia Akter, 26, died on Tuesday. -UNB











