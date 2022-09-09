HC drops Enamul’s bail petition from cause list

The High Court on Wednesday dropped bail petition of Khandaker Enamul Basir, a suspended director of the Anti-Corruption Commission who has been sentenced to eight years in prison on bribery charges, from the cause list of the court.

The single bench of the HC comprised of Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman ordered for making the bail petition out of list.

Advocate Alamgir Kabir appeared for Basir while advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Earlier on August 24, the HC reversed its decision a day of granting bail to Khandaker Enamul Basir in the same case.

A single member bench of the HC comprised of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal on August 23 granted Basir until the disposal of his appeal against the sentence. But, the HC bench on August 24 revoked Basir's bail due to a 'procedural defect'.

The HC had previously set April 13 for hearing Basir's bail appeal, suspending an order that imposed a fine of Tk 8 million on him for taking bribes.

The court also granted bail to Mizanur Rahman, a suspended deputy inspector general of police who was sentenced to three years in prison in the same case, in April.

During a television interview, Mizanur claimed that Basir had taken Tk 4 million in bribes from him, promising that he would be given a clean chit. Both Mizanur and Basir were subsequently suspended.

The Special Judge's Court-4 of Dhaka handed Mizanur and Basir the jail terms on February 23 this year.









