Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
BSMMU VC receives FRCS degree

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 181
Staff Correspondent  

Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed received his FRCS degree award from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow of United Kingdom.
He was awarded this certificate at the convocation ceremony of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow on Wednesday.
He is the first Vice-Chancellor of BSMMU to obtain this degree. This information was announced in a press release on Thursday.
It is said that on Wednesday night, the authorities awarded this certificate to Prof Dr Sharfuddin Ahmed through the convocation ceremony of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow. Prof Sharfuddin Ahmed obtained his FRCS degree from the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow on December 26 last year.
According to BSMMU, he has made an important contribution in the treatment of eye diseases. Besides, it has a great role in creating public awareness to eradicate blindness and prevent eye diseases. In addition to medical care, he is a skilled organizer and good administrator.
Prof Dr Md Sharfuddin Ahmed has made outstanding contributions to community of ophthalmology including the treatment and prevention of eye diseases. He took charge as BSMMU Vice Chancellor on March 29, 2021. He has also served as Secretary General of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) and as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Dean of Faculty of Preventive and Social Medicine, Chairman of Department of Community Ophthalmology, BSMMU.


