Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:11 PM
Home City News

Another case filed against cricketer Al-Amin

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Court Correspondent

Bangladesh national cricketer Al-Amin Hossain was sued with a Dhaka Court on Wednesday in another case by his wife over family violence.
Ishrat Jahan, wife of Al-Amin, filed the case with the Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court under Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Act, 2010.
After recording the statement of the complainant, Metropolitan Magistrate Md Shafiuddin ordered the cricketer to appear on September 27. Ishrat mentioned in the complaint petition that her husband Al-Amin did not provide her maintenance including educational expenses of their two children.
Around 10:00pm on September 3, Al-Amin's mother telephoned Ishrat and said her son would not continue conjugal life and provide her any living cost, the complainant alleged.  She also complained that she was thrown out of the house with a divorce letter. However, she has appealed to the court not to throw her out of the house and to give her alimony of Tk 10 lakh per month.
Ishrat Jahan had filed the other case against Al Amin with Mirpur Police Station on September 1. In the case, she alleged that he (Al-Amin) tortured and abused her for dowry of Tk 20 lakh.


