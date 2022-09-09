Video
Friday, 9 September, 2022
5 sent to gallows for teenager rape in Khulna

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Sept 8: A court on Wednesday sentenced five people to death and fined Tk 20,000 each for gang-rape a girl on March 23 in 2011.
The Judge of Khulna Women and Child Oppression Control Tribunal Abdus Salam Khan ordered the verdict in presence of two convicts Ali Akbor alias Hridoy and Mehedi Hasan alias Ebu.
The other three convicts Sohel, Abdullah and Mohon were at large after getting bail, Public Prosecutor (PP) advocate Farid Ahmed confirmed.
According to PP advocate Farid, a fourteen-year-old girl washed her face in a tube well near No-1 Bihari camp under Khalishpur Police Station in the city on March 23 in 2011.
The victim was called on by her neighbour Mohon near a Shia mosque where Ali Akbor kidnapped her by a motorcycle and took her into a banana garden near a dam of Charerhat area.
The convicts raped her and threatened in dire consequence if she discloses the matter and fell down her near Arabia Mosque beside Bihari colony.
Local people rushed her and admitted to Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).
On March 24, 2011, her mother filed a case with Khalishpur Police Station against 5.
Later, police pressed charge sheet against five criminals in Khulna Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on June 22, 2011.







