

Metro rail fare fixed



However, under the government approved metro rail fair, commuters will pay Tk 5 for per km with minimum fare set at Tk 20.



We, in particular welcome the provision of discount for the weekly, monthly and family cards holder and 'free of cost' ride for wounded freedom fighters upon showing their IDS. No doubt, the provision only reflects the government's commitment to its people.



In the capital city of Dhaka, busting at the seams and markedly overpopulated amid a chaotic traffic system, MRT line-6 was a long felt issue.



Once operational, apart from easing city's traffic gridlock, it will help save time, energy and money of thousands of commuters. Despite, the fact that the train service will run initially from Uttara to Agargaon and later to Motijheel, covering a distance of 20.10 km-one can envision a successful period of run may eventually lead to its replication across other busy parts of Dhaka.



Not only the metro rail service , following its expansion, will gradually diminish travel time in daily commuting - but also will too carry a huge number of passengers - lifting up the heavy weight placed on shoulders of other modes of transport. The adaptability, ease and speed of communications, and potential financial benefits metro rail promises to bring - may well have significant impacts on the quality of life of our citizens.



However, a few things have to be taken into consideration before launching the metro rail. First of all, undue crowding at the stations must be prevented and efficiently managed, so that passengers can easily procure tickets and commute in comfort and reach their destinations on time. Road and transport authorities must determine in advance what types of vehicles will run on the roads connected to the station. Roads of Dhaka city are facing towards north and south. In that case, arrangements should also be made so that dwellers from the east and west can travel unhindered by metro rail.



