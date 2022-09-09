Video
Letter To the Editor

Steps to protect the Sundarbans a must

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177

Dear Sir
The world's largest mangrove forest, the Sundarbans, was declared a World Heritage Site in 1997 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). The Sundarbans serve as a natural safety net for coastal populations and their resources in cyclone-prone Bangladesh.

Whenever a cyclone strikes the soul of Bengal, the Sundarbans come to the fore. As if there is only one oath, she will save her country even with her everything.   At the end of the day, even if we are saved from every natural disaster, the Sundarbans have to face a huge amount of damage.   The Sundarbans are constantly losing their iconic form. Can't we be so kind to the Sundarbans that have been protecting us day after day from natural disasters? Can't her debt be repaid even if it is a little bit by proper renovation after the disaster, planting new trees, and adopting an effective plan? I am drawing the attention of the concerned authorities to the matter.

Mohammad Nader Hossain Bhuiyan
Student-1st year, Department of     Management
Feni Government College



