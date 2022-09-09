

Shykh Seraj, a great friend of farmers



It is evident that the tale of agriculture and the peasants once was confined only in the countryside. Neither the achievements of the farmers nor their life-long sufferings and struggles had been addressed by the elite class journalists. Those elite did not show their interest to report on illiterate farmers.



Obviously, they had a rigid opinion that what the nation could learn from the backdated farmers. But can we dare to deny the contribution of the farmers they do for our survival all-round the year?



Undeniably, in the agrarian Bangladesh, our existence is deeply rooted to the agricultural activities. Shykh Seraj, an iconic agricultural activist, is not only waking people to concentrate deeply on our agriculture but also sharing the well and woes of the farmers before the nation. He is not only the spokesman of our farms and farmers but also investigates and analyses the root of many problems our farmers undergo in their life.



However, still in the modern age, many of us are ignorant of farms and farmers. They claim that life of the farmers is full of superstitions and they have nothing to learn from the farmers. This conception has proved wrong as our farmers are one of the key stakeholders of the country's development. They may be illiterate but their life-long experience has equipped them with many skills for their survival amid various catastrophes.



In the last five decades, the country has attained food security for her people. The farmers have much contribution to this continuous development. Shykh Seraj rightly feels the pulse of development and inspires people to involve in agro-development. He is continuously working to disseminate world class farming knowledge among the common peasants through his agro-based documentaries.



Shykh Seraj is one of the change makers devoted himself to the development of agriculture with making innovative agriculture documentaries. As a devoted agriculture activist he is showing the farmer community hopes and aspirations in order to introduce the country's farming to a global height.



The farmers in the country consider him their friend and they can talk to him without any hesitation. Shykh Seraj has got enormous love and respect not only from the peasant community but also the people of all walks of life for his outstanding contribution to the development of the country's agriculture.



Evidently, once in the country, farmers used to confine their cultivation to growing rice, wheat, jute, maize, potato, pulses, and oil seeds. The word 'farming' would mean merely cultivating different crops. So, fish can be farmed was strange for the people. A report on Hakim Ali's fish farm in the early nineties shown on BTV by Shykh Seraj, made many interested in raising fish farming. It was the beginning of fish farming in our country.



Shykh Seraj, a great friend of farmers



Growing fruit garden, fish farming, raising cows, poultry farming and many more agro related activities have added manifold contribution to our agriculture. Shykh Seraj goes on continuously motivating and encouraging our farmers to think out of the traditional boxes.



We see that things are being significantly changed in agriculture. Many people have been engaging themselves in this profession who have education and status. With their acquired knowledge and skills they are becoming the beneficiaries of the farming, which ultimately contributes to increasing the country's GDP.



Many have created employment opportunity for thousands of people in this sector. In this connection, Shykh Seraj is the change maker. With his direct motivation thousands of professional and fresh farmers have seen their affluence in their livelihoods. He is an ardent advocate contributing to agricultural development, sustainable food security, farmers' empowerment and agricultural transformation. He has introduced many new agricultural technologies and good farming practices from abroad to Bangladesh.



Farmers across the country are benefitted enormously becoming aware of many more good practices in farming. Not only that, through his agricultural programmes, he presents a comparison between the foreign farming practices and the indigenous ones to provide the local farmers the timely suited approaches in respect of ensuring more benefits in agriculture.



This legendary agriculture development activist was born on 7 September, 1954 in Chandpur district. He completed SSC from Khilgaon Government High School and HSC from Notre Dame College, Dhaka. He obtained Honors and Masters in Geography from Dhaka University. For his enormous contribution to the development of our agriculture, Shykh Seraj has been awarded the country's two highest civilian honors, Swadhinata Puroshkar and Ekushey Padak.



Not only that, Shykh Seraj is an Ashoka and Bangla Academy Fellow. He is the single most journalist in the country who received highest award for agricultural journalism from the United Nations, FAO A.H. Boerma Award. Apart from this, he is awarded with many accolades home and abroad for his unique contribution to our agriculture development.



Through his agriculture documentary Hridoye Mati O Manush based on the format of earlier programme Mati O Manus, he has been a good soul to the farmers in the country. His presentation of all the field- oriented data, in-depth interview of the farmers producing different agro products along with his analytical skills based on the field observation is adding new opportunities in our agriculture.



His relentless efforts to update the farmer community with different agro related knowledges and skills have brought a tremendous success for the people working on the farms. Not only that, he has travelled many countries and focused on updated farming systems before the indigenous farming community through airing his TV documentaries.



Apart from this, Mr Seraj writes regularly for famous newspapers and magazines on different issues related to our agriculture. Mainly, in his writing many achievements of the farmers are addressed that honour the farmers and create encouragement amid the youths to be self-reliant through farming. Contrarily, many challenges of the farmers are also addressed through his programs in many cases, which give the sense to the policy makers to take initiatives and introduce new interventions.



Again, probably Krishoker Eid Anondo hosted by Shykh Seraj is the single-most programme intending to amuse the farmers in the country during the Eid celebration. Farmers have direct involvement in this programme.



As an agriculture activist Shykh Seraj is working to ensure the positive transformation of our agriculture which contributes largely to our economy apart from the change of the farmers' fortunes. The nation is really proud of him.

The writer teaches at Prime University and research

scholar at the IBS











In the arena of journalism in Bangladesh Shykh Seraj is an individual who brought the tradition of agro-journalism. Over the years agro-journalism has been an important part of mainstream journalism in the country. Shykh Seraj is the pioneer who has been working relentlessly since the early eighties. He has devoted his life completely as an agricultural activist in the country. Because of his priority on agriculture and farmers he has been a great friend of the farmers in the country.It is evident that the tale of agriculture and the peasants once was confined only in the countryside. Neither the achievements of the farmers nor their life-long sufferings and struggles had been addressed by the elite class journalists. Those elite did not show their interest to report on illiterate farmers.Obviously, they had a rigid opinion that what the nation could learn from the backdated farmers. But can we dare to deny the contribution of the farmers they do for our survival all-round the year?Undeniably, in the agrarian Bangladesh, our existence is deeply rooted to the agricultural activities. Shykh Seraj, an iconic agricultural activist, is not only waking people to concentrate deeply on our agriculture but also sharing the well and woes of the farmers before the nation. He is not only the spokesman of our farms and farmers but also investigates and analyses the root of many problems our farmers undergo in their life.However, still in the modern age, many of us are ignorant of farms and farmers. They claim that life of the farmers is full of superstitions and they have nothing to learn from the farmers. This conception has proved wrong as our farmers are one of the key stakeholders of the country's development. They may be illiterate but their life-long experience has equipped them with many skills for their survival amid various catastrophes.In the last five decades, the country has attained food security for her people. The farmers have much contribution to this continuous development. Shykh Seraj rightly feels the pulse of development and inspires people to involve in agro-development. He is continuously working to disseminate world class farming knowledge among the common peasants through his agro-based documentaries.Shykh Seraj is one of the change makers devoted himself to the development of agriculture with making innovative agriculture documentaries. As a devoted agriculture activist he is showing the farmer community hopes and aspirations in order to introduce the country's farming to a global height.The farmers in the country consider him their friend and they can talk to him without any hesitation. Shykh Seraj has got enormous love and respect not only from the peasant community but also the people of all walks of life for his outstanding contribution to the development of the country's agriculture.Evidently, once in the country, farmers used to confine their cultivation to growing rice, wheat, jute, maize, potato, pulses, and oil seeds. The word 'farming' would mean merely cultivating different crops. So, fish can be farmed was strange for the people. A report on Hakim Ali's fish farm in the early nineties shown on BTV by Shykh Seraj, made many interested in raising fish farming. It was the beginning of fish farming in our country.Not only in fish farming, in fostering the tendency of cultivating some profitable crops and fruits the role of Shykh Seraj is worth noticing in the country. These days apart from indigenous crops many farmers are cultivating many highly yielded crops of different countries and contributing to our economy greatly.Growing fruit garden, fish farming, raising cows, poultry farming and many more agro related activities have added manifold contribution to our agriculture. Shykh Seraj goes on continuously motivating and encouraging our farmers to think out of the traditional boxes.We see that things are being significantly changed in agriculture. Many people have been engaging themselves in this profession who have education and status. With their acquired knowledge and skills they are becoming the beneficiaries of the farming, which ultimately contributes to increasing the country's GDP.Many have created employment opportunity for thousands of people in this sector. In this connection, Shykh Seraj is the change maker. With his direct motivation thousands of professional and fresh farmers have seen their affluence in their livelihoods. He is an ardent advocate contributing to agricultural development, sustainable food security, farmers' empowerment and agricultural transformation. He has introduced many new agricultural technologies and good farming practices from abroad to Bangladesh.Farmers across the country are benefitted enormously becoming aware of many more good practices in farming. Not only that, through his agricultural programmes, he presents a comparison between the foreign farming practices and the indigenous ones to provide the local farmers the timely suited approaches in respect of ensuring more benefits in agriculture.This legendary agriculture development activist was born on 7 September, 1954 in Chandpur district. He completed SSC from Khilgaon Government High School and HSC from Notre Dame College, Dhaka. He obtained Honors and Masters in Geography from Dhaka University. For his enormous contribution to the development of our agriculture, Shykh Seraj has been awarded the country's two highest civilian honors, Swadhinata Puroshkar and Ekushey Padak.Not only that, Shykh Seraj is an Ashoka and Bangla Academy Fellow. He is the single most journalist in the country who received highest award for agricultural journalism from the United Nations, FAO A.H. Boerma Award. Apart from this, he is awarded with many accolades home and abroad for his unique contribution to our agriculture development.Through his agriculture documentary Hridoye Mati O Manush based on the format of earlier programme Mati O Manus, he has been a good soul to the farmers in the country. His presentation of all the field- oriented data, in-depth interview of the farmers producing different agro products along with his analytical skills based on the field observation is adding new opportunities in our agriculture.His relentless efforts to update the farmer community with different agro related knowledges and skills have brought a tremendous success for the people working on the farms. Not only that, he has travelled many countries and focused on updated farming systems before the indigenous farming community through airing his TV documentaries.Apart from this, Mr Seraj writes regularly for famous newspapers and magazines on different issues related to our agriculture. Mainly, in his writing many achievements of the farmers are addressed that honour the farmers and create encouragement amid the youths to be self-reliant through farming. Contrarily, many challenges of the farmers are also addressed through his programs in many cases, which give the sense to the policy makers to take initiatives and introduce new interventions.Again, probably Krishoker Eid Anondo hosted by Shykh Seraj is the single-most programme intending to amuse the farmers in the country during the Eid celebration. Farmers have direct involvement in this programme.As an agriculture activist Shykh Seraj is working to ensure the positive transformation of our agriculture which contributes largely to our economy apart from the change of the farmers' fortunes. The nation is really proud of him.The writer teaches at Prime University and researchscholar at the IBS