

Lively gatherings in scenic settings



I was away from Dhaka on duty and for higher studies respectively in Islamabad and London from 1970 to 1976. Hence, my knowledge of the happenings in Ramna Restaurant during that period came from the narratives of my co-visitors in Ramna. It needs to be mentioned here that by 1974-75 the crowd in Ramna gradually thinned. By mid-1976, many of the members of the Ramna group entered the nearby Dhaka Club, the apex social club of East Bengal from the British colonial times. It may also be noted that the hundred or so members of the informal group came to be known in the club as the 'Ramna group'.



By late 1970s and during the 1980s, the group played a strong and decisive role in the club elections especially those of the presidents. It was the stout support of this group under the quiet leadership of Jahangir Jasim that made it possible for class friend MA Sattar (ex-MPA, former MP, minister and president of FBCCI and DCCI) to be elected president of the Dhaka Club in 1978. I, too, owed, to a great extent my victory in the presidential poll of the club in 1985. So did AK Firoz Ahmed in 1991. Besides this, a significant number of the executive committee members of the institution were elected because they enjoyed the support of the Ramna group. Evolving time has witnessed the inevitable decline of the influence of this group within the Dhaka Club and the society at large.



Renewal of my season in Ramna: As I returned from the Civil Service Academy, Lahore and joined as assistant commissioner of the greater Dhaka district, a large number of my free evenings found me in the restaurant in friendly company. Friends, classmates and juniors assembled in this favourite venue usually after sun set. On holidays, we came to the restaurant for snacks or lunch during the day time. It was a convenient place to meet friends and acquaintances in a delightful environment. Class friends Jahangir Jasim, Shahed Kamal, Ahbab Ahmed, Syed Abdus Samad, MA Sattar, Abdul Jalil, Shahed Latif, Abdur Rob Choudhury, MM Reza, his brother Newaje Khawja, Jahangir Haider, Aga Kohinoor Alam, Monjur Morshed, AFMA Kader, Masum Ahmed Choudhury, Aziz Faruque Sarkar, Masud Ahmed, Ataur Rahman Khan Kaiser, Abul Manzur and MM Abdullah were among the regulars. Juniors in the university such as Nurul Amin Khan Nantu, Nurul Anwar Pintu, Shahidul Alam Mithu, Khaled Yusuf Bachchu, his elder brother Kamal Ibne Yusuf, Kanutosh Mojumdar, Sanjiv Dutta, Khaled Rob, Shafiqul Islam, Foyez Munshi of Eliotganj, Comilla, Hamid Babu, Shamsul Alam, Minhaj Uddin Minu, Tafazzal Hossain, Sirajul Islam Sabuj, Kamal Siddiqui and Md Shameem frequented the place. Among the regular seniors were Mizanur Rahman Mia, Abdul Jalil (Senior) and Komol Siddiqui. Seniors outside the orbit of Dhaka University such as Shamsul Huda, Huda Bhai and Nannu Choudhury came to Raman almost every other day.



Picnics: Informally organised as the group was, it had a 'president'. He was not elected but virtually appointed by 'king-maker' Jahangir Md Jasim. The members, by and large, gave their consent to this selection. Nurul Amin Khan Nantu, later a well placed executive in a nationalised oil company, was president for some 13 years until 1976. One of the activities of the group was to hold an annual picnic. The organisation of the event was in main the responsibility of the president. An irate Jahangir observed, 'in 13 years Nantu has been able to organise only one picnic. Such inefficiency cannot be tolerated.' Consequently, poor Nantu was quietly removed and by the desire of Jahangir, Shahidul Alam Mithu was appointed president. According to Jahangir he performed well and organised three picnics from 1976 to 1978. Jahangir was pleased and so was the group.

The author, founder Chairman of Centre for Development Research, Bangladesh (CDRB) and Editor quarterly "Asian Affairs" was a

former teacher of political science in Dhaka University (1964-1967) and former member of the erstwhile Civil Service of Pakistan (CSP)

(1967-1980) and former

non-partisan technocrat Cabinet Minister of Bangladesh (1990).











