Shadows of Perestroika, remnants of Glasnost!

The death of Mikhail Gorbachev brings back memories of a tumultuous period in history when the once mighty USSR opened up to reforms and, finally, collapsed.



The deceased leader was shown respect by Vladimir Putin but denied a state funeral, illustrating that deep within Russia there is still a feeling that he had been instrumental in bringing down the Soviet juggernaut.



For a global events observer in Bangladesh, the fall of the USSR was a sad spectacle etched in mind. The late 80s saw a wind of change going across the world, with Bangladesh also seeing her own uprising that forced a dictator out of power.



It was, to quote Charles Dickens, the best of times and the worst of times. A period when ideology that seemed invulnerable, crumbled.



The smiling face of USSR: For the west, Gorbachev was a liberal, a reformer and a Soviet leader, who was seen to smile on TV.



Leaders of the USSR were seen most of the times with a stolid face. A smiling Gorbachev appeared refreshingly disarming and more human!



This matter of the smile is treated casually but it says a lot of the changes taking place. Partially due to Western propaganda and partially due to a culture image of seriousness, the image of Soviet Union and it leaders was that of an unfeeling, cold aloofness.



Reminds one of a celebrated Hollywood movie called Ninotchkawhere a stone faced Soviet agent is sent to glitzy Paris to sell jewels confiscated from the Russian aristocrats during the 19717 revolution.



In that film, she is heard to vociferously denounce 'Bourgeois decadence' although later on falls in love with the liberty of the Capitalist society.



Anyway, the film is a light hearted romantic comedy but over the years, countless movies and shows presented the inflexible side of Socialism with sombre Soviet leaders reinforcing a very grim, insipid side of the Soviet Union.



Of course, this was propaganda aimed at making the masses in the West develop a sense of terror about life on the other side of the Iron Curtain.



Realistically speaking, USSR had always been portrayed as a closed world, and for the general people in Bangladesh, the concept about Soviet Union was mainly formed from spy thrillers, which, almost inevitably, made the KGB look like absolute villains.



Ironically, the world saw a smiling face representing the Soviet Union when Communism was in tatters and the massive country about to fall with a massive thud.



Heartbreak or reality check for Marxists in Bangladesh: There had always been a steady socialist following in Bangladesh because the country began as a socialist state, which gained independence with the help of USSR and India. While the course changed after the deadly massacre of Aug 15, the Marxist appeal remained undiminished, especially among the urban educated class. The most striking paradox about Marxism in Bangladesh is that people from educated backgrounds with property in the city decided to become Marxists with the vision of a utilitarian society. These educated people avoided joining the government service and opted to become journalists, writers, actors or poets. In short, the worldwide projected image of Marxism may have been that of rigid discipline, in Bangladesh, social renegades or those with Bohemian outlooks and a strong intellectual edge titled towards leftist politics.



Won't be wrong to state that a freewheeling lifestyle was the other side of an enlightened communist.



Consequently, in the 70s and 80s- arguably the period deemed to be the golden age of journalism, arts and culture for the country, leftist politics had a formidable presence.



When Gorbachev came with his reforms, the initial reaction was that of dismay although there was a realisation that man's desire to speak and act freely superseded the allure of all ideologies. The fall of Soviet Union was actually a triumph for individualism not Capitalism.



The wind of change in Bangladesh: As the USSR began to fall apart, so did an autocratic regime in Bangladesh. The country was moving towards a new destiny. Naturally, the fall of USSR triggered intense debate as to what may happen if the world is dominated by one side. Thirty years later, we now see right before our eyes, the Cold War having its second innings and Russia aggressively asserting her supremacy.



Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms followed by the fall of USSR may have given a false idea of the end of super power antipathy.



For some years, Russia and the newly independent republics that were once part of USSR seemed to be veering off course.



The long lines for bread in Moscow and tales of sexual favours in exchange for a can of Coke in former Soviet states remain etched in mind.



Bangladesh also stepped into a new era in 1991 with democratic elections. The country opened up to globalisation, setting the platform for a wide range of development. The per capita income in Bangladesh in 1991 was $293, which is set to cross $1750 in 2022.



Gorbachev dies at a moment when Europe is rocked by conflict, showing all the signs of a long drawn affair.



One cannot but go back and think about the optimism of the early 90s despite the world currently going through socio-political upheavals. Perhaps, the only thing to do now is to take solace from the lines froma song by the German rock band, Scorpions: The future's in the air, Can feel it everywhere



Blowing with the wind of change, Take me to the magic of the moment On a glory night, Where the children of tomorrow dream away In the wind of change.

