

A pilot training focusing on tools and methods for SDG localisation A pilot training focusing on tools and methods for SDG localisation was held in a Khulna City hotel during September 2-4, 2022. GIZ Bangladesh and National Institute of Local Government of LGRD Ministry jointly organized the programme. Khulna City Corporation Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque was present as the chief guest while NILG Director General Saleh Ahmed Mujaffor and Dr Firdaus Ara Hussain, principal advisor of GIZ Bangladesh ICICF Project, attended the programme as special guests. Around 30 officials from KCC, NILG, and the Prime Minister's Office took part in the pilot training.