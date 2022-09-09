Five electrocuted in five dists

Five people including a woman and a minor child have been electrocuted in separate incidents in five districts- Barishal, Natore, Brahmanbaria, Patuakhali and Pirojpur, in two days.

BARISHAL: A teenage boy was electrocuted in Banaripara Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Saurav Halder, 16, son of Suresh Halder, a resident of Alta Village under Banaripara Union in the upazila.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Banaripara Police Station (PS) Maksud Alam Chowdhury said Saurav worked in a temple in the area.

However, he came in contact with live electricity at noon while he was switching on an electric water pump, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Banaripara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Saurav dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members as no complaint is received from them, the OC added.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A housewife was electrocuted in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Majiran Khatun, 30, wife of Bablu Pramanik, a resident of Jalora Village under Nagar Union in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Sanwar Hossain said Majiran Khatun came in contact with live electricity at around 1:30pm while she was connecting dish line to a television in the house, which left her seriously injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to a local doctor, where she was declared dead, the UP member added.

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA: A man was electrocuted in Nabinagar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Niamul, 23, son of Sudan Mia, a resident of Charail Village in the upazila.

It was learnt that Niamul came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was working in an under construction house in Urkhulia Village of the upazila, which left him severely injured.

Later on, he was rescued and rushed to Nabinagar Upazila Health Complex, where on-duty physician Dr Ghiyasuddin declared him dead.

Nabinagar PS OC Md Sohel confirmed the incident.

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: A six-and-a-half-year-old schoolboy was electrocuted in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdullah, son of Mahtab Hawlader, a resident of Mirmadan Village under Alipura Union in the upazila. He was a first grader at Mirmadan Primary School in the area.

According to local sources, Abdulla came in contact with an electric wire in the morning while he was walking in his room, which left him critically injured.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Dashmina Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the child dead.

Dashmina PS OC Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A man has been electrocuted in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

Deceased Paltu Mistri, 50, son of Harendranath Mistri, was a resident of Dakshin Dhawa Village in the upazila. He was a trader by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Paltu Mistri was cleaning hyacinth from his pond next to the house in the afternoon. At one stage, he came in contact with a live electric wire while touching a bamboo on the bank of the pond, which left him dead on the spot.

Knowing the matter, the family members recovered his body from the scene and later, buried him at a graveyard in the area at night.

Bhandaria PS Inspector (Investigation) Md Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.











