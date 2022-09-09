Abdul Quddus

BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Abdul Quddus, a local leader of Workers' Party, died of heart failure at his residence at Arani Master Para in Bagha Upazila of the district at 12:30am on Wednesday. He was 61.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at Arani Bazar Central Graveyard at around 11am.

He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter and many well-wishers to mourn his death.

Ruhul Amin

HATIYA, NOAKHALI: Moulvi Ruhul Amin, father of District BNP Advisor Engineer Amirul Momin Bablu, died of old-age complications at his residence in Hatiya Upazila at 3:30pm on Tuesday. He was 95.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in the upazila.

Gias Uddin Ahmed

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: Freedom Fighter (FF) Captain (Rtrd) Gias Uddin Ahmed, former law maker from Gafargaon Constituency in the district, died at Asian Institute of Medical Science Hospital in New Delhi of India at 5:45pm on Monday. He was 68.

He had been suffering from kidney disease for long.

FF Gias Uddin left behind his wife, one son, two daughters and many well-wishers to mourn his death.











