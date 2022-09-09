Thrust on making all children educated to build enlightened nation



A discussion on the International Literacy Day was held in Gaibandha Town on Thursday.

This year's theme of the day is- 'Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces: Exploring Opportunities and Possibilities'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in different districts including Bogura, Gaibandha, Munshiganj and Pirojpur.

BOGURA: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the district town at noon.

Bogura District administration organized the programme in association with Bureau of Non-Formal Education (BNFE).

DC Md Ziaul Haque was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (Education and ICT) Nilufa Yasmin presided over the meeting.

Additional Superintend of Police (ASP) Helena Akhter, District Education Officer Hazrat Ali, and Assistant Director (AD) of BNFE Rabiul Islam, among others, also spoke at the programme.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, Sinnomul Mohila Samity (SMS), a local non-government organization, organized different programmes in the district in cooperation with Campaign for Proper Education.

In the morning, a rally was brought out from SMS office, and it paraded the main roads of the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was also held in the hallroom of the SMS office in the town at noon.

Gaibandha Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ashraful Alam attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest while SMS Executive Director Murshidur Rahman Khan was in the chair.

BNFE AD Mehedi Akhter and Training Coordinator of District Education Office Md Kamrul Hasan spoke at the event as special guests.

The speakers in their speech said the overall development of the country and its human resources are fully dependent on education and its progress.

They also underscored the need for bringing all children including chars and remote areas of the country under education to be worthy citizens of the country to build an enlightened nation.

Sadar UNO in his speech said the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working relentlessly since 2009 to improve the education system of the country and literacy and skill of the people.

In this regard, the government has adopted and implemented various development programmes including compulsory primary education, free textbook distribution, the UNO added.

Earlier, Vice-principal of Sundarganj Mohila Degree College Nasrin Sultana Rekha presented a keynote paper marking the day.

Some 40 participants coming from various professional groups participated in the function.

MUNSHIGANJ: In this connection, different programmes were organized in the district.

Sachetan Nagorik Committee formed a human chain with an initiative taken by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB).

The programme was arranged on the District Shilpakala Academy premises in the town at around 11am.

President of District Sachetan Nagorik Committee Muhammad Tanvir Hasan presided over the programme.

President of Munshiganj Unit of Bikrampur Theatre Humayun Farid, and Joint Moderator of Sadar Upazila Land Office's Active Citizen Group Raj Mallick, among others, were also present at that time.

PIROJPUR: To mark the day, different programmes were organized in the district.

The district administration and BNFE jointly brought out a rally from Pirojpur Circuit House premises in the morning, and it ended on the DC office premises after parading main streets in the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held at the DC office.

Acting DC Md Humayun Kabir was present as the chief guest while ADC (Education and ICT) Madhabi Roy presided over the meeting.

ASP (Crime and Administration) Molla Azad Hossain attended the programme as special guest.

ADC (General) Monira Parvin, Principal Government Mohila College Professor Md Feroz, Freedom Fighter Goutom Chowdhury, and journalists Ziaul Ahsan, advocate Mahamud Hosen and Md Moniruzzman Nasim, among others, also spoke on the occasion.











