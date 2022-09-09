Two found dead in Kushtia, Pirojpur

Two men have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Kushtia and Pirojpur, in two days.

KUSHTIA: The hanging body of a young man was recovered from a college in Kumarkhali Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Monirul Islam, 40, a resident of Ichhakhali Village under Chapra Union in the upazila. He was an office assistant of Banshgram Alauddin Ahmed College.

It was learnt that Locals saw the body of Monirul hanging from the ceiling on the third floor of the college building at night and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the college and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kumarkhali Police Station (PS) Kamruzzaman Talukder confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the decomposed body of a youth from a ditch in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Sunday night after 11 days of his missing.

Deceased Helal Hossain, 26, was the son of Kader Kari of Southkhali Village under Inddurkani Upazila in the district. He was an electrician by profession.

Police sources said Helal along with his wife and a minor baby lived in Dhanisafa Village of Mathbaria Upazila.

However, Helal beat up his wife Sajeda Begum, 21, on August 25 last following a family feud. Then he went missing on August 26.

Later on, locals spotted his decomposed body in a ditch behind his residence on Sunday night and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's wife on Tuesday in this connection.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident.













