Workshop on Local Govt project held  in Habiganj

HABIGANJ, Sept 8: A day-long workshop on progress and achievement of Local Governance Support Project -3 (LGSP-3) was held in the district on Wednesday.

It was jointly organized by the Local Government Department (LGD) and Habiganj District Administration at the conference hall of deputy commissioner (DC) office.

DC Israt Jahan attended the inaugural function as the chief guest while Bijan Banarjee, additional DC and deputy director (in-charge) of LGD, presided over it.













