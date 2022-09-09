Three workers die inside septic tank at Chirirbandar

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Sept 8: Three workers reportedly died of inhaling toxic gas while working inside a septic tank of an under-construction building in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Mabud, 30, son of Abu Taher, Saiful Islam, 35, son of Mahir Uddin, and Md Altaf Hossain, 38, son of late Jalal Uddin. All of them were residents of Naokhoir Village.

Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station Bazlur Rashid said three workers were working inside the septic tank of a building of USA expatriate Milon at Naokhoir at around 9am.

Later on, locals found them unconscious inside the tank and rushed to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mabud and Saiful dead and shifted Altaf to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition. Altaf, later, died at the hospital at around 11 am while undergoing treatment there.











