Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 September, 2022, 12:09 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three workers die inside septic tank at Chirirbandar

Published : Friday, 9 September, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 176
Our Correspondent

CHIRIRBANDAR, DINAJPUR, Sept 8: Three workers reportedly died of inhaling toxic gas while working inside a septic tank of an under-construction building in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Abdul Mabud, 30, son of Abu Taher, Saiful Islam, 35, son of Mahir Uddin, and Md Altaf Hossain, 38, son of late Jalal Uddin. All of them were residents of Naokhoir Village.
Officer-in-Charge of Chirirbandar Police Station Bazlur Rashid said three workers were working inside the septic tank of a building of USA expatriate Milon at Naokhoir at around 9am.
Later on, locals found them unconscious inside the tank and rushed to Chirirbandar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mabud and Saiful dead and shifted Altaf to Rangpur Medical College Hospital in critical condition. Altaf, later, died at the hospital at around 11 am while undergoing treatment there.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
A pilot training focusing on tools and methods for SDG localisation
Five electrocuted in five dists
Obituary
Thrust on making all children educated to build enlightened nation
Two found dead in Kushtia, Pirojpur
Workshop on Local Govt project held  in Habiganj
Three workers die inside septic tank at Chirirbandar
Seven people drown in five districts


Latest News
Lightning strike kills man in Dinajpur
Queen’s death: Bangladesh to observe three-day state mourning
Dhaka’s air quality remains ‘unhealthy’
Queen’s funeral: What to expect over the next 10 days
Thousands of mourners gather outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III takes the throne
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
World briefly unites to mourn 'Elizabeth the Steadfast'
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Most Read News
Dr Akbar Ali Khan passes away
Bangladeshi school boy shot dead by Indian BSF along Dinajpur border
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II passes away aged 96
Second Canada stabbings suspect dies after arrest
Ex-SP Babul Akhter files appeal against PBI chief, 5 others
BGB-BSF may hold flag meeting today
30 nabbed on various charges in Rajshahi
Keraniganj house fire claims lives of whole family
Night guard killed for forbidding to catch fishes in Sunamganj
Should Bangladesh respond to Myanmar’s war provocation?
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft