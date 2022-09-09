Seven people drown in five districts

Seven people including three minor children and a woman drowned in separate incidents in five districts- Gaibandha, Natore, Patuakhali, Dinajpur and Noakhali, in four days.

SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A young man drowned in a pond in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Emdadul Haque, 24, son of Azgar Ali, a resident of Tajnagar Village under Idilpur Union in the upazila.

Quoting the deceased's family members, Idilpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Freedom Fighter Abdur Rahman said Emdadul was an epilepsy patient.

However, he drowned in a pond nearby the house in the morning while his family members were unaware of it.

Later on, his body was recovered from the pond, the UP chairman added.

NATORE: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shimla, 4, daughter of Shipon, and Moeen, 3, son of Ripon, residents of Jukadah Village under Ishwardi Union in the upazila. They were cousins in relation.

According to local sources, said the minors fell in a pond nearby the house at noon while their family members were unaware of it.

Later on, the family members spotted them floating on water at around 2pm and rescued.

They were taken to Lalpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor children dead.

KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A minor girl drowned in pond in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Lamiya, 4, daughter of Saiful Islam, a resident of Chandupara Village under Lalua Union in the upazila.

It was learnt that Lamiya fell down into a pond next to their house in the morning while she was playing near its bank.

Later on, she was rescued from the pond and taken to Kalapara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the minor child dead.

DINAJPUR: Two students drowned in separate incidents in Fulbari and Sadar upazilas of the district on Monday.

A schoolboy drowned in the Chhoto Jamuna River in Fulbari Upazila at noon.

The deceased was identified as Rahat, 16, son of Razab Ali, a resident of Pashchim Katabari area under Fulbari Municipality. He was a tenth grader at a local school.

It was learnt that Rahat drowned in the Chhoto Jamuna River at noon while he along with his friends was taking bath in it.

On information, a team of Fulbari Fire Service Station recovered his body from the 500 meters downstream of the river at around 1:30pm.

Fulbari Fire Service Station In-Charge Mehedi Hasan confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, an HSC examinee drowned in the Atrai River in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Nadim, 20, son of Enamul Haque, a resident of Darbarpur Fakirpara area under No. 2 Sundarban Union in the upazila.

His body was recovered from the Atrai River in Panchbarihat Atrai Bridge area on Monday morning.

Earlier on Saturday, Nadim went missing in the river at Birgaon Ghat while he along with his two friends was bathing in it.

Kotwali Police Station (PS) Inspector (Investigation) Golam Mawla confirmed the incident, adding that the body was handed over to the deceased's family members as no complaint is received from them in this regard.

NOAKHALI: A housewife drowned in a pond in Hatiya Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Momena Akhter Tumpa, wife of Md Salauddin, a resident of Ward No. 9 Uttar Rohania area under Hatiya Municipality.

Local and the deceased's family sources Tumpa slipped into a pond nearby the house in the afternoon while she was performing oju.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her and rushed to Hatiya Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

The deceased's family members said she was an epilepsy patient.

Officer-in-Charge of Hatiya PS Md Amir Hossain confirmed the incident.











