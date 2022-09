NILPHAMARI, Sept 8: Digital certificates and smart ID cards were distributed among freedom fighters (FF) in Dimla Upazila of the district.

Dimla Upazila administration organized the distribution programme at the Upazila Parishad conference room on Tuesday.

Dimla Upazila Parishad Chairman FF Tabibul Islam was present as the chief guest at the programme presided over by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Belayet Hossain.